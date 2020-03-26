|
|
Age 88, passed away at Northern Rockies Medical Center in Cut Bank, MT, on Monday, March 16, 2020. She was born in Spadra, CA (now the westernmost corner of the City of Pomona), on November 25, 1931. She graduated Pomona High School in 1949. Catherine married John Ayala Rivas in November of 1950. Catherine lived in California until July of 2019, when she moved to Montana to be with her youngest son and daughter-in-law (Rudy and Sandy). Catherine was a talented artist, had a great work ethic, and enjoyed gardening (with a skillful talent for Bearded Iris) and traveling, and the love and joy of getting together with immediate and extended family members. Her annual 4th of July family gatherings in Chino, CA., during the late 1960's and throughout the 1970's, 1980's, and early 1990's brought enjoyment and great memories, that are still revered to this day. Catherine was preceded in death by her husband John, mother and father Concepcion and Clemente Blancarte, brothers Jesse and Robert, and sisters, Tomasa, Josephine, Catalina, Ramona, Gloria, and Celia. She is survived by her sons, Richard (JoAnn) of Rancho Cucamonga, David (Jeanie) of Victorville, Rudy (Sandy) of Browning, MT, seven grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren, and numerous nephews and nieces. Private services were held at Todd Memorial Chapel, Pomona and burial followed at Holy Cross Cemetery, Pomona, both taking place on Thursday, March 26. A celebration of life for Catherine will be held at a later date.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020