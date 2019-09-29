Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Cathy Stanford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cathy Davis-Strack Stanford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cathy Davis-Strack Stanford Obituary
CATHY DAVIS-STRACK- STANFORD 75 went to be with our Lord on Sunday, Sept. 15. Born 7/26/44 in Culver City, Cathy sold real estate in her beloved Upland for over 20 years. Her Love for her family is her lasting gift. Carrying her memory are husband Bruce, mother Elouise, her two daughters, Shelly and Cari, brothers Jim and Roger, sister in-law Cheri, stepchildren Susan, Mike and Steve, nine grandchildren, four great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. We'll miss her warm smile. Please join us for a Celebration of Life at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, October 6th at Hillside Community Church 5354 Haven Avenue, R.C. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to City of Hope/Cancer Research 1500 E. Duarte Rd. Duarte, CA 91010.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cathy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.