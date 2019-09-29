|
CATHY DAVIS-STRACK- STANFORD 75 went to be with our Lord on Sunday, Sept. 15. Born 7/26/44 in Culver City, Cathy sold real estate in her beloved Upland for over 20 years. Her Love for her family is her lasting gift. Carrying her memory are husband Bruce, mother Elouise, her two daughters, Shelly and Cari, brothers Jim and Roger, sister in-law Cheri, stepchildren Susan, Mike and Steve, nine grandchildren, four great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. We'll miss her warm smile. Please join us for a Celebration of Life at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, October 6th at Hillside Community Church 5354 Haven Avenue, R.C. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to City of Hope/Cancer Research 1500 E. Duarte Rd. Duarte, CA 91010.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Sept. 29, 2019