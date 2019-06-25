Daily Bulletin Obituaries
|
Draper Mortuary
811 North Mountain Ave
Ontario, CA 91762
(909) 986-1131
Celso Sainz Gomez

CELSO SAINZ GOMEZ Celso Sainz Gomez, born in Redlands, California on April 7, 1935, passed away peacefully on June 20, 2019, with loving family by his side. Survived by his wife of 60 years, Esther; as well as his daughters Joanna Gomez and Cristina Key; his son Jaime; and grandsons, Lucas Gomez, Carlos Key and Caetano Key. Viewing will be on Thursday, June 27 from 5-8pm at Draper Mortuary, Ontario CA. Funeral mass the next day Friday, June 28, at 10:00 am at St. George Catholic Church, Ontario, CA with interment following at Bellevue Cemetery.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on June 25, 2019
