CHARLES W. "CHUCK" BADER Age 79, of Pomona, CA, died Wednesday, August 28, 2019, surrounded by his family. Chuck was born in Los Angeles and was raised in Pomona. He attended Pomona schools, graduating from Pomona High School in 1958. He graduated from UCLA in 1963 with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration. It was during his time at UCLA that Chuck met the love of his life, Rosanne Mystrom. The couple were married 56 years. Chuck served in the United States Navy, reaching the rank of Lieutenant. In 1971, Chuck successfully ran for the Pomona City Council, becoming the youngest person to sit on the council at the time. He served as a council member for six years and was elected mayor in 1977 and 1979. He later was elected to the California State Assembly, where he served until 1990. He was the vice chair on the Assembly Education Committee, and a leader in housing, workers compensation, criminal justice, and education reform. Chuck ran a real estate business and was active in government affairs after leaving politics. He was an active member in the community, including as a past member of the Pomona Lions and AYSO coach. Chuck, along with Rosanne, was very active in Rock of the Foothills Lutheran Church. He was also an avid supporter of Mt. San Antonio College, where Rosanne has long been a board member. Chuck was a devoted and loving husband and father, and always had a smile and kind word for everyone. He enjoyed traveling with Rosanne and spending time in Mammoth with his family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. In addition to Rosanne, Chuck is survived by sons Ron (Christine) of Folsom, Calif., and Stephen of Aliso Viejo, Calif.; grandchildren Caitlin, Cade, Cameron, Blake and Carson; sister Nancy Rogers; and nephews and nieces Bill Rogers, Robin Roberts, Julie Losi, Robert Breaux, Jerry Breaux, Nicholas Mystrom, Richard Mystrom, Jennifer Scott, and grandnieces and grandnephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pomona Valley Hospital & Medical Center Foundation or Mt. San Antonio College Foundation. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, at Pilgrim Congregational Church in Pomona with a reception following.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Sept. 5, 2019