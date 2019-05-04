Daily Bulletin Obituaries
CHARLES GRANT RUBALCABA Charles Rubalcaba was born on August 22, 1987 in Palm Springs California. He passed away on April 24, 2019, in Upland, California. He was 31 years old. He is preceded in death by his Father, James Rubalcaba, and Grand- parents Rube and Josie Rubalcaba. He is survived by his Son, Dylan, his Mother Marta Pfister, Brothers; Austin, Kent and Mason. Grandparents Charles (Juanita) Pfister, Patricia Pfister and numerous Uncles, Aunts, and Cousins. Charles was a gentle loving man, who will be remembered for his love of music, literature and poetry and spending time with his family. Charles loved the ocean and everything about it. He leaves only love and good wishes. He will be greatly missed by all those who loved him. Services will be held at Todd Memorial Chapel in Claremont, CA with interment in Bellevue Cemetery, Ontario, on Thursday May 9, 2019
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on May 4, 2019
