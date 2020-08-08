October 14, 1948 - July 23, 2020 Charles passed away at age 71 on July, 23, 2020. Charles was born in Loma Linda, CA to the late Josephine Mares and Justino Mares. Charles grew up in San Bernardino, and graduated from San Bernardino High School. He later attended San Bernardino Valley College, and California State University, San Bernardino with degrees in Math and History. He served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War from 1968 to 1972. He worked as an Employment Program Manager for the State of California-EDD for 32 years. He was a resident of Ontario for 23 years. Charles enjoyed traveling with his wife, Judith, and took many trips to major cities in the U.S., cruises, and casinos. He enjoyed computer research, and loved reading. Charles is survived by his wife of 34 years, Judith Mares, Ontario, Ca., brother, Manuel Mares, Palm Springs, Ca., nieces, Rebecca Rios-Garcia, Highland, Ca., Danielle Trevino (Mark), Bloomington, Ca., and great nieces, Serena Garcia, Sela Garcia, and great nephews, Nickalas Trevino, Domnick Trevino, and Jacob Garcia. He is also survived by uncles, aunts, and various cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Josephine Mares, father, Justino Mares, brother, Augustine Mares, and sister, Pearl Mares-Rios. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, 8/17/20 at 9:30AM. at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Ontario, Ca. Interment will follow at 11:30AM. at Riverside National Cemetery, Riverside, Ca. Due to covid restrictions please follow social distancing rules, and wear protective masks. Draper Mortuary in Ontario is in charge of arrangements.





