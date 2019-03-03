|
CHARLIE FLORES
1936-2019
Charlie Flores of Ontario passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019. He was born on Greenwood, near Belmont, in South Ontario. He attended the segregated Grove Elementary School. After graduating from Upland Junior High, he went on to excel in basketball and football at Chaffey High School, graduating in 1955, and then at Chaffey College, graduating in 1957. In the United States Army, he served at Fort Greeley, near Fairbanks, Alaska, from 1957 through 1960. He spent his career in sales and management, starting with the Blue Chip Stamp store on Euclid Avenue, and later becoming the first Latino vice-president of Mrs. Fields Cookies, in 1985. He helped found the Committee of the Old Neighborhood in the 1982, serving his Latino community. A Roman Catholic, he was a resident of Ontario for nearly his entire life. He is survived by his spouse, Mervat E. Flores and her children, Susan Cordova of San Jose, and Michael Vega of Jurupa Valley, his daughter Christine R. Barker of Spokane, WA, his son Dr. Michael C. Flores of Rancho Cucamonga, ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild, as well as his elder sister, Ms. Frances Lopez of La Quinta, and many dozens of other family members. No service is planned. In lieu of any offerings, it is suggested that we treat all people and animals with respect and love, and never forget from where we arise.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Mar. 3, 2019