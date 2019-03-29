|
|
CHARLOTTE "SUZIE" SUE CASTANIEN Suzie was born on August 17, 1944 and was lovingly embraced by our Lord and Savior and reunited with Rod on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Per Suzie's words, she was blessed to find a job at General Dynamics at the age of 18, in August of 1962, where she started as a Dept. Clerk "B." Over the years, she worked diligently, taking night classes at local colleges to hone her skills, as she advanced within the company. She ended up working with highly educated Executives, Admirals, Generals, CEOs, Presidents of various companies, politicians, etc., from around the globe as the executive secretary to several of the division Vice Presidents and General Managers for many years. Her intelligence, hard work and kindness were role models for all of us. General Dynamics was blessed to have Suzie. The Lord brought Suzie her three boys through marriage whom she loves dearly and they were fortunate to have such a loving and special mother throughout their life. Completing his plans, the Lord brought Suzie her soul-mate, Rod. Rod and Suzie were married on Valentines Day, 1979 and they continued to love and care for each other throughout their lives, as well as their children whom they always treated as their own. She and Rod loved to dance and it was beautiful to see them on the dance floor. Suzie's outgoing personality, hard work and can-do attitude touched so many people throughout her life, whether it was helping various people to get a job at General Dynamics (of which she helped many), being a care-giver to those in need, joining prayer chains and praying for others, planning events and family gatherings, but most of all, sharing, giving freely, of the huge amount of love that God put in her heart, as part of His master plan for her life. Suzie shared her love of the Lord with everyone and encouraged us to do the same. She always had a smile on her face and her laughter was contagious. She loved going to her boys' and grand children's soccer and baseball games, even attending the state title football game of her grandson Kevin. Her niece Denna and nephew Doug lovingly took care of her after Rod passed away. She shared a special bond with Doug and Denna which she cherished, loving them as her own children. Suzie loved keeping up with the goings-on of her family and Denna shared the social media activities with her often. Suzie is predeceased by her parents Millie Houck and Marvin Stein, her soul-mate Rod whom she was married to for over 33 years, her sister Lois and brother-in- law Percy. Suzie is survived by her sisters Barbara McCurter, Kathy Clabaugh, brother Danny and Jeri Houck, sons and daughters-in-law Mike and Grace Milne, of Discovery Bay, Mark and Maureen Milne of Chandler, AZ, Matt Milne of Chino Hills, niece Denna and Steve Sparks of Tucson, AZ, and nephew Doug and Jessica Clabaugh of Boise, Idaho, and brother in law Mike Clabaugh. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, 47 nieces and nephews, as well as a host of "family members" from GD/Hughes/Raytheon. Suzie was a beautiful, kind soul with an infectious laugh and a heart of gold. She ended every phone call with "I love you precious." She will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Suzie's memory to the Leukemia Research Foundation (www.leukemia-research.org).
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Mar. 29, 2019