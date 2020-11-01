October 23, 2020 Cheryl R. England passed away following a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Cheryl was born in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin March 2, 1947 to Chester R. and Gwendolyn E. Senk. In 1979 she married her loving husband John England. Together they raised her sons Frank IV "Skip" and Max who currently live in the Santa Cruz, California area. At age 10 Cheryl moved with her family to Fontana, California. Later they moved to Rialto where she attended and graduated from Eisenhower High School. Soon after she moved to San Bernardino, graduating from Cosmetology School and becoming a licensed hairdresser. She went on to manage the well-known Harvey House Restaurant in San Bernardino and spent 11 years working for the San Bernardino Probation Department before retiring in 1998. She volunteered for the Newmark Little League during the 1980's, spending 4 years as the President and 3 years as manager of the PIRATES Farm Team. Post retirement Cheryl and John moved to Bullhead City, Arizona where she took a part time job at Harrah's Casino in Laughlin, Nevada. In 2005 they moved to Las Cruces, New Mexico where she spent her time enjoying the beautiful weather, gardening, crafting, grilling outdoors, time with family and watching her favorite football team the Packers. Predeceased by her brother Terry and sister Donna, Cheryl is survived by her husband, 2 sons, sister Sandi, brother Bill, grandson Frank V, granddaughter Corina, great-grandson Hunter and her rescue dog Pepper. Many thanks to The Mesilla Valley Hospice care team: Daydree, Charlene, Amanda and Whitney for making it possible for Cheryl to spend her final days comfortably at home. She is deeply loved and will be missed by family and friends! According to her wishes Cheryl will be cremated. Due to Covid 19, services will be arranged at a later date. Arrangements by Getz Funeral Home, 1410 E. Bowman Ave. Las Cruces, NM 88001. Please visit www.getzcares.com
