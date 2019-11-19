Daily Bulletin Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stone Funeral Home
355 East 9th Street
Upland, CA 91786
(909) 982-1369
Service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stone Funeral Home
355 East 9th Street
Upland, CA 91786
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of MT. Carmel Catholic Church
Rancho, Cucamonga, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Olivas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine "Teddy" Olivas


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christine "Teddy" Olivas Obituary
Christine "Teddy" Olivas Born on December 5, 1938 Died on November 9, 2019 Passed away at home on Saturday November 09, 2019 at the age of 80 years, she was a Home maker wife. Teddy is survived by her Husband Robert Villa Olivas of 61 years of marriage, and two sons Robert "Banso" Jr Olivas and Ronnie A Olivas both of Rancho cucamonga. Teddy lived a good life and enjoyed being with her family. Services will be held at Stone Funeral Home in Upland, CA. Rosary on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 from 5-8pm. Mass Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.at Our Lady of MT. Carmel Catholic Church in Rancho, Cucamonga, CA at 9:30am followed by Interment at Bellevue Memorial Park in Ontario, CA. Stone Funeral Home is in charge of services.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stone Funeral Home
Download Now