|
|
Christine "Teddy" Olivas Born on December 5, 1938 Died on November 9, 2019 Passed away at home on Saturday November 09, 2019 at the age of 80 years, she was a Home maker wife. Teddy is survived by her Husband Robert Villa Olivas of 61 years of marriage, and two sons Robert "Banso" Jr Olivas and Ronnie A Olivas both of Rancho cucamonga. Teddy lived a good life and enjoyed being with her family. Services will be held at Stone Funeral Home in Upland, CA. Rosary on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 from 5-8pm. Mass Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.at Our Lady of MT. Carmel Catholic Church in Rancho, Cucamonga, CA at 9:30am followed by Interment at Bellevue Memorial Park in Ontario, CA. Stone Funeral Home is in charge of services.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Nov. 19, 2019