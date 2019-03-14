|
|
October 7, 1956 - March 5, 2019 Chris M. Cobb, longtime Redlands area resident, passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Terri, daughter Misti Arias (Juan), granddaughters Lyla & Elisa Arias, brother John R. Cobb, & sisters Susan J. Roepke (Russell) & Louise F. Smith, as well as many beloved nieces & nephews. Chris was an experienced General Contractor & was responsible for building the Sylvan Park Bandstand for the Redlands Optimist Club in honor of the City's Bicentenial. But his proudest achievement was cultivating the love of his large family & circle of friends. His positive outlook, generous spirit, big personality full of wit, humor & solid common sense will be missed by so many who knew & loved him. There will be a private, graveside service at Hillside Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held in his honor at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to the or the Leukemia-Lymphoma Society.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Mar. 14, 2019