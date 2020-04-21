Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moapa Valley Mortuary - Logandale
5090 North Moapa Valley Blvd.
Logandale, NV 89021
(702)398-3600
Resources
More Obituaries for Cinda Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cinda Denise Johnson


1960 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cinda Denise Johnson Obituary
Age 60, passed away on April 6, 2020 in Overton, NV. Cinda was born on March 13, 1960 in Portland, IN to Ralph Thomas Grayson and Judith Jo-Ann Bye. She married Troy Lynn Johnson in Las Vegas, NV on May 19, 2012, until his death on October 1, 2018. Cinda was raised in Jay County, and later moved to attend California State University San Bernardino and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree. She then worked as an accountant for San Bernardino County for over twenty-five years and retired in 2012. She then moved to Moapa Valley, NV. She enjoyed scuba diving, crocheting, jewelry making, reading, and traveling. She was very thoughtful and generous with her time. She will be remembered as the "Card Lady", for the many birthday cards she sent. Family was the joy of her life. Cinda is survived by her children, Bryan Laub (Genesis Hinojosa) and Bryanna Laub; her step-daughter, Kristy (Scott) Gudaitas; her grandchildren, Jude Christopher Lopez, Emma Gudaitis, and Brianna Gudaitis; her adopted son, David M. Eisinman; her siblings, Kevin (Rhonda) Grayson, Christina Grayson, and Carmen Grayson, several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Troy Lynn Johnson. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family invites you to leave a message or memory in their Guest Book at www.moapavalleymortuary.com.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cinda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -