CINDY LOUISE BOHANNAN Cindy Louise Bohannan passed away at the age of 58 years old on March 30, 2019. She was born November 19, 1960 in Pomona, CA. She is survived by her husband Robert, son Ryan, daughters Sarah (all of Ontario, Ca), Jennifer (Troy Stevens) of Eastvale, and Karyn (Victor Casillas) of Montclair, and her three grandchildren Nathan, Landon and Gavin, as well as her mother Eleanor Quintero, brothers Ronnie, George (Peter Lacagno), and Greg (Irene Quintero). She is preceded in death by her father, Jess Quintero. Cindy loved the beach, and often vacationed with her family at her favorite place, San Clemente. She enjoyed watching sports, working on her sudoku and crossword puzzles, and supporting her grandsons at their sporting, musical and scholastic events. Cindy treasured her family. Her service will be held on Saturday, April 27th at The Grove Community Church, 19900 Grove Community Dr, Riverside, California 92508. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to City of Hope in honor of Cindy. This can be done online. https://ourhope.cityofhope.org/cindybohannan
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Apr. 21, 2019