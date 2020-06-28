October 28, 1933 - June 22, 2020 Age 86, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2020 at her home in Diamond Bar, CA with her family at her side. Clara was born on October 28, 1933 in Ferdinand, Indiana to Joseph G. Meyer and Brigitte T. (Becher) Meyer. Clara met Thomas Wuetcher in 1952 in Jasper, Indiana, and they married in April of 1955. They recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. Clara and Tom had three children, six grandchildren, and thirteen great grandchildren. Clara worked for Riverside and Orange Counties as a purchasing accountant until her retirement in 1998. Clara was active in hospital volunteer work throughout her life, and in recent past years, she and her husband were very active members of the Diamond Bar Senior Association. They were also supportive, active parishioners at St. Denis Catholic Church in Diamond Bar, CA since their arrival to Diamond Bar in 1986. Clara is survived by her husband Tom; their children, daughter Stephanie (Ray) Hopkins, son Greg (Tina) Wuetcher, daughter Phyllis Wuetcher, and all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brothers, James Meyer, Eugene Meyer, Louis Meyer, Adolph Meyer, sister Rita (Meyer) Oser and parents Joseph and Brigitte Meyer. Due to the Covid-19 health guidelines, there will be a private Catholic funeral service for family members on June 30th, at Todd Memorial Chapel in Pomona, CA followed by her burial at the Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, CA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.
Published in Daily Bulletin on Jun. 28, 2020.