August 31, 1928 - December 15, 2019 Born on August 31, 1928 in Wilmington, Delaware, Clarence Edwin "Ole" Olsen passed away peacefully in his sleep, surrounded by loved ones, at his home in Ontario, California on December 15, 2019, active and alert up to his death at the age of 91. Born to parents Charles Edward Olsen and Margaret May Olsen, Ole attended vocational high school studying radios and vacuum tubes. In June 1946 he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where he was sent to Shanghai, China and then to Tsingtao, China serving in the Fleet Marine Force, Western Pacific known as the China Marines. While in the Marines he earned the nickname "Ole" based on his Norwegian heritage, and the name stuck for the rest of his life. He was honorably discharged from the Marines into the Inactive Reserves in 1948 and returned to Wilmington where he went to work for the DuPont Company. While at DuPont he also attended classes and taught television components at Temple University. Ole was recalled back to the Marine Corps in February of 1951 and promoted to Sergeant at the Naval Station in San Diego. While on leave in June of that year, he attended the Tijuana Bullfights where he met Catherine Marguerite Hess (Margo). After a brief courtship, they married on October 06, 1951 in Chula Vista, CA. Upon his second discharge from service, Ole was hired at Convair, later known as General Dynamics, and transferred to Pomona, CA in January of 1952. Ole and Margo bought a brand-new home in Ontario, CA in February 1953 where he lived until his death for almost 67 years. At General Dynamics, Ole started in production and then moved to the Experimental Department. As General Foreman he ran the Gyro Optics Clean Rooms. These Gyro Optics were later utilized as seeker heads on the Air Defense Redeye and Stinger Missiles. In the 1970's Ole was transferred to Engineering Personnel where he developed Advertisement and Recruiting Campaigns for Machinists and Engineers at targeted Engineering Schools. He later became the Manager of Professional Staffing where he traveled to schools and universities around the country doing recruitment outreach. Ole attended the returning professional adult programs at the University of La Verne where he completed his bachelor's degree in 1981. Ole retired from General Dynamics in 1992 after 41 years of distinguished service. Ole and Margo were blessed with three daughters who share fond memories of camping and fishing trips each summer in the High Sierras of California. Margo passed away after 42 years of marriage in 1994, and a year later Ole was introduced to Joanna Brown who remained his loyal and loving companion for the next 24 years, until his death. Ole and Joanna spent retirement enjoying friends, family and traveling. Ole was an active member of the China Marines Association, Caring Hearts at San Antonio Regional Hospital and enjoyed woodworking, gardening, and sharing great stories and jokes. Clarence "Ole" Olsen was preceded in death by his loving parents, his older brothers Joseph and Charles, younger sister Margaret, and wife Margo. He is survived by his three daughters: Joy Olsen Abbott (Ken) of Santa Monica, CA; Lisa Olsen Tillery (Timothy) of Prineville, OR and Karen Olsen Logue (Todd) of Upland, CA; six grandchildren, five great grandchildren, his partner Joanna, her three children, six grandchildren and one great-grandchild - all of whom loved him deeply. Ole was known for his extreme kindness, his keen sense of humor and warm personality and will be truly missed by all who knew him. In honor of his final wishes, Ole will be interred with full honors at the Riverside National Cemetery, January 9, 2020 at 11:15 am. Celebration of Life Memorial services will be held Friday January 10, 2020, 10:30 am at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 920 West 6th Street, Ontario CA 91762. Reception and luncheon to follow at Le Chef Restaurant, 930 N. Central Ave., Upland, CA 91786.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Jan. 4, 2020