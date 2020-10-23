May 22, 1997 - October 5, 2020 It is with a very heavy heart that we announce Cole Parker Ferguson's passing--tragically and unexpectedly at home on October 5, 2020. Cole was born at Kaiser Permanente Hospital in Fontana on May 22, 1997; and lived much of his life in Rancho Cucamonga. He is a 2015 graduate of Los Osos High School in Rancho Cucamonga. He attended Santa Barbara City College in 2015-2016. He became an entrepreneur in 2017, starting and co-owning "Duct Bros" duct/dryer vent cleaning and "Spot On Cleaning Solutions" with his lifelong friend Tanner Karvala. Both businesses were very successful, and were thriving at the time of his passing. Cole is survived by his parents Casey and Jon Ferguson; sister Delaney Ferguson; grandparents Dian Hegranes and Robert "Danny" Lopez; and numerous loving and loved aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is also survived by many cherished supportive friends who will miss and love him forever. Cole was predeceased by his grandparents James and Margery Ferguson, and his uncle Nathan Lopez. Cole lit up every room he entered. He had a brilliant wit and sense of humor that were sources of joy for everyone he knew and encountered. His passing has left a hole in our hearts that can never be filled. We have faith he is resting comfortably in heaven with those departed souls who loved him so profoundly. His beloved dogs Rosie and Ted are receiving lots of surrogate love in his absence during these difficult days. A celebration of Cole's life will be held at Upland Hills Country Club (1231 E. 16th Street, Upland, CA) on October 29, 2020 at 3:30pm. Though the event will be outdoors, social distancing/masking will be necessary in recognition of these troubled times.





