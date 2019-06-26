Daily Bulletin Obituaries
Connie "Concha" Alexander

Connie "Concha" Alexander Obituary
CONNIE "CONCHA" ROMO ALEXANDER On June 10, 2019, Connie "Concha" Romo Alexander, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, passed away suddenly at the age of 79 years. Connie was born on June 23, 1939, and raised in La Verne, CA. She moved to Pomona in 1964 and resided there until her passing. She held several occupations during her lifetime including Pomona Unified School District, Touch of Mink, General Dynamics, and retired from American Airlines. Connie will always be remembered for her free spirit, love of music, travel, and most notably her love for her grandchildren. She would say she was going to enjoy spending her retirement with her grandchildren that she was never able to spend with her own children. She also enjoyed going to yard sales, the senior center and church with her friends. She always had a smile on her face and opened her heart to all who were fortunate enough to cross her path. Connie will be eternally remembered by her brother Manuel and two sisters, Ruth and Alma, two daughters, Lisa (Roscoe) and Sonia (Ruben), three sons, Eric (Melissa), Danny and Bobby. She leaves behind 11 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild on the way. A viewing and rosary are scheduled at Todd Memorial Chapel at 6:30 p.m. on June 27th. A celebration of life will be held on June 28th at Sacred Heart Church at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to St. Jude Hospital.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on June 26, 2019
