December 16, 1924 - July 23, 2019 Consuelo Arcelia Valdivia was born on December 16, 1924 in Jerome, Arizona and went home on July 23, 2019. Connie is survived by her son Manuel(Mica) Acueto and grandchildren Manuel(Beth) Acueto, Kathy(Fernando) Reynosa, Nancy(Socorro) Hernandez, Susan(Joe) Abrego, Mark(Dana) Acueto and Michelle Acueto; 15 great-grandchildren; 6 great great-grandchildren; 4 sisters Phyllis, Mary, Santos, Vicky & 1 brother Jose; many nieces, nephews & godchildren. She loved traveling, sewing and dancing. Viewing August 5, 2019 at 10am, Rosary 10:30am and Mass 11am all at San Salvador Catholic Church 169 West "L" St. Colton, CA 92324. Burial at 12:30pm Hermosa Cemetery 900 N Meridian, Colton CA 92324.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on July 30, 2019