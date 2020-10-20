March 31, 1919 - October 10, 2020 Cora Irene Burgy-Morton, 101, of Upland, Ca, passed away on October 10, 2020 at her home. Cora was born on March 31, 1919 in Riverside Ca. to Charles and Elizabeth Hicks. She was employed at San Antonio Hospital for many years. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends. She was also an avid bingo player. Cora is survived by her two children: daughter Barbara (Chester) Ensign of Oak Hills, Ca and son, John (Pamela) Burgy of Lake Havasu, Az; sister, Betty Brady of Riverside, 10 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husbands Walter Burgy and Thomas Morton, her son Thomas Burgy and brothers and sisters. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Stone Funeral Home, Upland, Ca. Viewing will be October 23, followed by the funeral service at Bellvue Memorial Park, Ontario, Ca. Family and friends are invited to sign Cora's online guest book at www.dignitymemorial.com
