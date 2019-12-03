|
May 20, 1929 - November 27, 2019 Cornelia Maria Willemse passed away at 90 years of age on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 after a short illness. She was born in Vlaardingen, The Netherlands on May 20, 1929. In 1963 she immigrated with her husband and two young sons to the United States and settled in Montclair where she lived among friends and relatives. She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years Matt, her two sons Ron and Ray and her daughter-in-law Dixi. The joy of her life was her 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren who are missing her very much. She is also survived by her sisters Marga Sengers and Coby Wuister as well as her two brothers, Koos VanderBurg and Dolf VanderBurg. The funeral date at Bellevue Memorial Park in Ontario, Ca will be set at a later date.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Dec. 3, 2019