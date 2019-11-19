|
August 4, 1934 - November 11, 2019 Cornelius A. Van Dam passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, due to complications of advanced Alzheimer's disease. He was born in the Netherlands on August 4, 1934. Cornelius is survived by his wife of 60 years, Wilhelmina "Willy", three children Jeffrey (Karen), Julie (Byron) Cypert, and Mark, four grandchildren, three step-grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Cornelius immigrated to Australia in 1956 where he met his beautiful wife Willy and then to Southern California in 1962 with Willy and Jeff. With the addition of Julie and Mark, they built a wonderful life for themselves and their children. He was a well-known Civil Engineer in the area and an icon of the Billboard industry in Southern California. A private, kind and gentle man that will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be on Thursday, November 21st at 11:00 at Inland Christian Home, Ontario, CA. In lieu of flowers, friends are asked to make a donation to Inland Christian Home in his name.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Nov. 19, 2019