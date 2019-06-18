July 15, 1955 - June 6, 2019 Craig Alan Toothaker was born in Milwaukee, WI on July 15, 1955 and passed away peacefully at home on June 6, 2019. He leaves behind his daughter, Sarah Elizabeth-Ann Toothaker of Beaumont; his parents, Dr. and Mrs. William Lawrence Toothaker of Claremont; his brothers, Steven and Roger of Claremont and La Verne; and a niece Justine and her husband Steven. Craig graduated from Claremont High School in 1973, where he was on the football team, and attended the University of La Verne. Craig was awarded the rank of Eagle Scout and attended the Boy Scout World Jamboree that was held in Japan in 1971. Craig started his career at Alpha Beta in Claremont in 1971 and remained in the grocery industry until his retirement in 2016. Craig will be remembered as a loving and thoughtful father, son, brother and uncle. His family will all miss his kind heart and sense of humor. Todd Memorial Chapel Claremont, CA July 21, 2019 11:00 am Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary