Daily Bulletin Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Todd Memorial Chapel - Claremont Chapel
325 North Indian Hill Boulevard
Claremont, CA 91711
(909) 622-1217
Resources
More Obituaries for Craig Toothaker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Craig Alan Toothaker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Craig Alan Toothaker Obituary
July 15, 1955 - June 6, 2019 Craig Alan Toothaker was born in Milwaukee, WI on July 15, 1955 and passed away peacefully at home on June 6, 2019. He leaves behind his daughter, Sarah Elizabeth-Ann Toothaker of Beaumont; his parents, Dr. and Mrs. William Lawrence Toothaker of Claremont; his brothers, Steven and Roger of Claremont and La Verne; and a niece Justine and her husband Steven. Craig graduated from Claremont High School in 1973, where he was on the football team, and attended the University of La Verne. Craig was awarded the rank of Eagle Scout and attended the Boy Scout World Jamboree that was held in Japan in 1971. Craig started his career at Alpha Beta in Claremont in 1971 and remained in the grocery industry until his retirement in 2016. Craig will be remembered as a loving and thoughtful father, son, brother and uncle. His family will all miss his kind heart and sense of humor. Todd Memorial Chapel Claremont, CA July 21, 2019 11:00 am
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Todd Memorial Chapel - Claremont Chapel
Download Now