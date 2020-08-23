Sincerest condolences to my longtime family friends. Tito Cris was another father-figure during my childhood in Redlands. I have happy memories of him as a loving husband and father of Frances and Daphne. I enjoyed that chapter of my life spending time with him and his family. God has blessed the world with Cris’ time with us. He is with the Lord and will continue to shine by the beautiful legacy he leaves with his family and friends.

Dr. Jay Caballero

Friend