Daniel passed away unexpectedly on 11/2/2020. He was a lifelong resident of San Bernardino, CA. Daniel leaves behind a large legacy. He was a hardworking man who loved and cared for his family. Although he is gone, he has left behind a lifetime of memories and love. Daniel is survived by his wife Rita of 45 years, children Daniel Jr., Desiree, Nicole, Dominick, and Niko. Daniel's legacy extends to his two sons-in-law Francisco and Eder, two daughters-in-law Melissa and Kaleen, 11 grandchildren, including one on the way, mother Elizabeth, four brothers, four sisters, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Services: 12/11/2020, 10:30AM at The Way World Outreach, 4680 Hallmark Pkwy., San Bernardino, CA 92407. The burial will follow at Montecito Memorial Park.
Published in Daily Bulletin on Dec. 6, 2020.