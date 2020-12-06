Daniel passed away unexpectedly on 11/2/2020. He was a lifelong resident of San Bernardino, CA. Daniel leaves behind a large legacy. He was a hardworking man who loved and cared for his family. Although he is gone, he has left behind a lifetime of memories and love. Daniel is survived by his wife Rita of 45 years, children Daniel Jr., Desiree, Nicole, Dominick, and Niko. Daniel's legacy extends to his two sons-in-law Francisco and Eder, two daughters-in-law Melissa and Kaleen, 11 grandchildren, including one on the way, mother Elizabeth, four brothers, four sisters, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Services: 12/11/2020, 10:30AM at The Way World Outreach, 4680 Hallmark Pkwy., San Bernardino, CA 92407. The burial will follow at Montecito Memorial Park.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store