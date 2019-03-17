May 20, 1947 - March 2, 2019 Daniel Guerrero Sanchez, 71, of Rialto, California, passed away on March 2, 2019 in Colton, California, surrounded by his family. Graveside services will be held at Rose Hills Cemetery in Whittier, California at 1 pm on March 22, 2019. Daniel is survived by his daughter Deana, son Nathaniel, stepdaughter Christina and stepson Abel; by his eight grandchildren Benjamin, Chris, Colleen, Michelle, Navaeh, lil Christina, Clarissa and Aidan; his four great-grandchildren Aidan, Jayleen, Mathew and Mason; by his brothers Victor and Rudy Jr.; his sister Christine; his parents Rudolph and Angela Sanchez; his aunt Anita Trejo and by his numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family. The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to the doctors and nurses of Arrowhead Hospital in Colton, California and the Veteran's Administration facilities at Rancho Cucamonga and Loma Linda for care during his illness. Memorials may be given in Daniel's name to any no-kill animal shelter in your local area. Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary