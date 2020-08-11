September 4, 1957 - July 23, 2020 Darlene Dawson, age 62, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 23, 2020. She was born on September 4, 1957 in Upland, Ca. to William and Norma Tuggle. She enjoyed the river, bowling, softball, off-roading and becoming a pipefitter. She is survived by Robert Dawson; daughter Elizabeth Roberts; son-in-law Brian Roberts; granddaughter Paige Roberts; two sisters, Sue Eye and Becky Pikschus; mother Norma Thomas and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her father William Tuggle and brothers Mark and Mike Tuggle. You were like a second mom to me my dear sister. I learned a lot from you. So strong yet so loving. You are deeply missed. You are free now free to fly like a hummingbird in the sky - Love, Becky. There will be no services due to COVID-19





