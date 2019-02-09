Home

Cornerstone Community Church
13000 Pipeline Ave
Chino, CA 91710
Viewing
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Cornerstone Community Church
13000 Pipeline Ave
Chino, CA
View Map
Service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
3:30 PM
Cornerstone Community Church
13000 Pipeline Ave.
Chino, CA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ontario Elks Lodge
1150 W. 4th St
Ontario, CA
View Map
DAVID BRIAN GILLESPIE


JUNE 30, 1961 - JANUARY 31, 2019
 David "Dave" 57, of Fontana California, died January 31st unexpectedly, in Fullerton California. Dave was born in Pomona, and moved to Alta Loma shortly there after. Dave attended Alta Loma High School. He resided in Tustin for several years. He lived in Fontana at his time of passing. Dave was preceded in death by his mother, Sue L. Hentz. Dave is survived by his daughter, Nicole Gillespie of Las Vegas Nevada, his father James E. Gillespie of Pomona, his brothers James Gillespie (Shirley) of Fontana and Michael Gillespie of Colton. Along with his nephews, nieces, great-nephews and nieces. Dave was a Sales Manager at McCoy Mills Ford, in Fullerton, CA. There will be a viewing Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 2-3:30 pm, service 3:30 pm at Cornerstone Community Church, 13000 Pipeline Ave., Chino, CA. Celebration of life to follow from 5-8:00 pm, Ontario Elks Lodge 1150 W. 4th St., Ontario.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Feb. 9, 2019
