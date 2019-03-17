|
DAVID D. TESSIER David D. Tessier of Montclair California passed away peacefully at home on March 4, 2019 at age 57. He fought a courageous battle with kidney cancer for almost 2 years. He is survived by his wife Priscilla (Diane) of 27 years, daughter Lauren, his parents Duane and Roseann Tessier, and sisters Pamela Tessier, Michelle Williams and niece Brittney Williams. Born on December 15, 1961 David attended Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School from grades 1 through 8 and graduated from Montclair High School in 1980. He continued his education and graduated from Mt. San Antonio College with an A.A. degree. He worked for Verizon for 36 years and retired at age 56. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 10:00am at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 10191 Central Avenue, Montclair, CA 91763. Burial will be private. Forest Lawn is in charge of arrangements. Visit Legacy.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in David's name to https://www.kidneycancer.org/donate/
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Mar. 17, 2019