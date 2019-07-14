|
|
DAVID GENE SALMEN Age 73 of Rancho Cucamonga passed way at home on June 19, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. David was born in Wichita, Kansas on October 31, 1945 to Clarence and Ann Salem. He is survived by his wife Mary (Alice), daughter Lauren Valencia, stepdaughter Gina Batchelor, stepson Mark Valencia, grandson Xavier Ramirez, sisters, Linda Bandow and Judy Fults. David graduated from Iowa Falls High School in 1963. He proudly served in the Navy with a tour in Vietnam. He retired from Verizon after 27 years and was currently employed at Sprouts. David was an avid golfer and enjoyed watching his favorite football team "The Chargers". A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019, 11:15AM at Riverside National Cemetery. 22495 Van Buren Blvd, Riverside, followed by a private internment. A reception will immediately follow at the Salmen Home. All family and friends are invited to attend.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on July 14, 2019