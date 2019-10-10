|
DAVID EARLE HEDRICK Beloved Husband, Father, Brother, Papa, and Friend, David Earle Hedrick was born in Pomona, California to his loving parents, William Earle and Edna Mae Hedrick. He grew up alongside his beloved big brother, Lon and sweet little sister, Joy. Dave enjoyed playing and watching baseball and football as a youngster, in his college years, and throughout his life. Number 10 always wowed the crowd with his athletic abilities! Not long after college, Dave met a gorgeous girl in 1968 at the Posh and he fell in love at the first sight of Becky...with the good hair. They lived a wonderful life together, married for 47 years, and raised three beautiful girls, Ashley, Annie, and Alexis. During this time, he found many passions in life, including golf, crossword puzzles, Sudoku, Seinfeld, the Smithsonian channel, as well as happy hour! For over 30 years, David was a committed educator and administrator in Rancho Cucamonga and Charter Oak Unified School District; he loved the work that he did with students. He was such a generous, kind-hearted, quiet, and reserved man who was always there for anyone in need. He loved his family and friends with all of his heart. Dave is survived by his, wife, Becky, sister, Joy, daughters, Ashley, Annie, and Alexis as well as his adorable grandchildren, Beau, Jett, Dax, and Sage. His memory lives on in the hearts of his many friends and family! In lieu of flowers please donate to: Sve the Heart Beat Foundation or American Cancer Foundation.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019