Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Dalton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Lee Dalton

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David Lee Dalton Obituary
DAVID LEE DALTON David Lee Dalton was born May 31, 1944 to Patrick and Alice Mannion Dalton in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Dave grew up and went to schools in Braddock, Pennsylvania, graduating from Braddock High School in 1962 on his 18th birthday. Dave was proud to have served his country in the U.S. Navy and was a Vietnam veteran. He served on the destroyer the USS Rowan. In 1965 Dave was discharged from the Navy in San Diego, California. Dave moved to Fontana, California and went to work for Kaiser Steel in the 'Open Hearth Department'. He had various jobs in the steel industry until he was hired with Southern Pacific Railroad in 1979. He held several positions with the railroad until he was promoted to 'Locomotive Engineer'. He retired from SPR in 2005. Dave is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Eva Lerma Dalton, his beautiful family, and his best pal, Tiger Boy.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.