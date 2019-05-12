|
DAVID LEE DALTON David Lee Dalton was born May 31, 1944 to Patrick and Alice Mannion Dalton in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Dave grew up and went to schools in Braddock, Pennsylvania, graduating from Braddock High School in 1962 on his 18th birthday. Dave was proud to have served his country in the U.S. Navy and was a Vietnam veteran. He served on the destroyer the USS Rowan. In 1965 Dave was discharged from the Navy in San Diego, California. Dave moved to Fontana, California and went to work for Kaiser Steel in the 'Open Hearth Department'. He had various jobs in the steel industry until he was hired with Southern Pacific Railroad in 1979. He held several positions with the railroad until he was promoted to 'Locomotive Engineer'. He retired from SPR in 2005. Dave is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Eva Lerma Dalton, his beautiful family, and his best pal, Tiger Boy.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on May 12, 2019