01/20/1940 - 04/05/2020 David Stevens, of Upland, CA, passed away at age 80 on April 5, 2020. After training and competing as a National speed skater, he operated his own pool construction business, and then became a career firefighter. Known for his unwavering commitment to Upland, he served as a Planning Commissioner, City Councilman, Police Foundation Treasurer, Cooper History Museum President, and Founder of the Historical Preservation Society. Dave was someone who thrived on helping others. His passion for Upland was steadfast and his spirit will live on in those lives and in the city he touched. David is survived by his wife Marlene Stevens, his two daughters, Diana Chrisman and Terri Donaldson, five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and preceded in death by his son David Jr. A memorial service will be held later in the year.





