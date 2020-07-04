1/
DAVID STOCK
1947 - 2020 David Stock, 73, of Newberry Springs, CA, passed away on June 16th at Redlands Community Hospital from complications of COPD and emphysema. David was born January 12, 1947 in Muscatine, Iowa. After graduating from Central High School, he was drafted into the Army and went to Vietnam in March of 1966 for two years. After his service, he became an entrepreneur and owned three tire businesses in California. In order to be closer to his children, he sold his businesses and moved to Georgia. He eventually moved back to his hometown, Davenport, to live near his two sisters. When his brother Richard became ill, he moved to Newberry Springs, California to care for him. Dave always had a smile on his face, and if asked how he was, he would respond, "I choose great!" He loved talk radio and listened to Rush Limbaugh constantly. In the Quad City he sold used cars for Ripple and Frenell and enjoyed it immensely. David was preceded in death by his parents Louisa and Alvin Stock and brothers, Larry Robert Stock, and Richard Alvin Stock. David is survived by his two sisters, Donna Helstrom and Darleen Stellrecht, and his four children, Telly Skahill, Shana (Fausto) Terrazas, Jennifer Stock, and John Stock. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to the COPD foundation in David Stock's name.


Published in Daily Bulletin on Jul. 4, 2020.
