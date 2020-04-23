|
|
David William Kriezel passed away peacefully April 12, 2020 at the age of 77 years. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Betty (Spann), sons Bobby (Leslie), Douglas (Tina), brother Gary (Shirley) and sister Sandy Kriezel. Dave was preceded in death by two brothers, Douglas and William "Bill" Kriezel. Born in Norfolk, Nebraska on November 16, 1942 to Earl W. and Lorene V. (Best) His family moved to Claremont, CA in 1956 where he attended Claremont High School and in 1959, he met the love of his life, Betty. Dave loved all sports and excelled in Track & Field, Baseball, Basketball and Football. His favorite sports were golf and cycling. He also loved to travel, both in the U.S. and internationally. Dave attended both Mt. San Antonio College and California Polytechnic State University in Pomona, CA. Among his first jobs was a Communications/Salesman for Allis Chalmers & Case earth moving equipment. In 1975 he began his life's work at LeRoy's Boys' Home in La Verne; a career he thoroughly enjoyed as all 76 boys knew him as 'Uncle Dave.' He retired as Director of Support Services in 2005. Dave was active in his community as a member of the Pomona Jaycees, La Verne Rotary Club president in 1997 and as a Red Cross Volunteer where in 2004 he made a trip to Florida to aid hurricane victims. In addition, he was a Planning Commissioner for the City of La Verne for eight years. Dave lived a full and adventurous life doing the things he loved to do. Dave leaves behind seven grandchildren he loved so much, Ashley 35, Jason 31, Devin 25, Cassidy 25, Curtiss 24, Bryce 24, Allyson 18, and great granddaughter, Bryley 12. Arrangements are pending. Interment at Oak Park Cemetery, Claremont
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Apr. 23, 2020