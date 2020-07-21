Delano (Del) Miller 05/26/1936 - 07/06/2020 Delano Miller passed away on July 6, 2020 at the age of 84 following a long battle with a blood cancer. He is survived by his wife, Marian of 42 years, a combined family of 4 daughters, Susanne, Angel, Debra and Julie. Also, is survived by 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandkids. He was preceded in death by sons, Ray, Ronald and daughter Marlene. Del was born in Austin, Minnesota on May 26, 1936. He proudly served in the U.S.Navy from Jan. 1955 to Dec. 1958. He retired in April 2000 from Calif. Machine Shop so he could spend more time with his golf game which was his avid passion. Interment will be at the Riverside National Cemetery.





