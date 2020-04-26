|
|
June 20,1925 - March 27, 2020 Forever in Our Hearts In Loving honor of the Dearest Mother, Grandmother and Nana we love so much. With a heavy heart and a lifetime of beautiful memories, Delia Guevara rose to heaven above in the early morning of March 27th, at her home in Montclair, California. She lived a long life of 94 years, keeping her wittiness and spunk all the while. Dee was born in Mesa, Arizona to the late Maria and Juan Mendivil. She was the last surviving sibling of two brothers and four sisters who preceded her in death. A proud lifelong resident of the area and worked 20 plus years at Casa Colina Rehabilitation Hospital in Pomona, California as a dedicated Nurses aid. She loved her job and caretaking was very dear to her heart. Her family always endearingly referred to her as Dr Dee. Our fondest memories are endless of a kind, nurturing, spiritual soul. Her devotion to family was her life and legacy. Dee loved the Holidays and dinner gatherings especially Christmastime. She had the best cup of coffee around. Her love of camping in Dana Point and watching the ocean from her RV. Treasured memories of her signature dishes and recipes, comforting warm hugs, the smell of her perfume and her sweet blessings and prayers. We will cherish and carry on her traditions. Every hummingbird, rose, butterfly, blue skies with fluffy clouds, starry moonlit nights we see, we will all look for her loving sign because these things she loved to see. Dee was a beloved wife of 62 years to her late husband Leo Guevara. She was survived by a caring family who adored her so much. Dee was a loving and devoted Mother to: Mike Guevara, Teri DeMinico, Alice (Brian) Jones and Sandy Zorn. A very special Grandma to Nicole (Kevin) Merrill, Lisa (Steve)Martin, Lena Garcia, Ryan (Renee) Zorn, Angelica (Michael) Horn and Ana Guevara. A warm-hearted Great Grandmother to Anthony (Persida) Hauck, Marlene Garcia, Ashly (Brandon) Martinez, Terra Merrill, Eli Garcia and Cole Merrill. A Great- Great Grandmother to Kimi, Katlyn, Andrew, Irie, Jackson, Mackenzie and newborn little Leo. Delia lay in eternal rest at Oak Park Cemetery in Claremont, California, next to her beloved Husband Elias. Sleep peacefully now under the light of the moon and bask in the sunshine rays that fall upon your beautiful face. We will hold you forever and always in our hearts.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Apr. 26, 2020