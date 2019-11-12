|
|
DENISE A. SHANNON May 15, 1957 November 6, 2019 Denise Ann Shannon passed away from complications due to Multiple Sclerosis. She was only 62 years young and was loving, kind and quick to smile and laugh. She had attended Kingsley Elementary School, Vernon Jr. High School and was a graduate of Montclair High School class of 1975, having moved to Montclair when she was in third grade. Denise touched many lives working in numerous fields including retail, general office, bookkeeping & scheduling and was also a distributor for Herbalife. Until the onset of her unfortunate MS affliction, which took much of her motor functions over the past 3 years, Nise enjoyed bowling, having been involved in leagues at Upland Bowl for 30+ years, hiking, camping at the beach and playing games of all sorts. A shrewdly fierce competitor, she definitely made an impression on those she played with and many will miss that. As a toddler she was nick-named "Tootie" by her dad and she was still called that by her dad, grandmother and aunts until their passing. Denise is survived by her son Chris Heinig (Jennifer) of Costa Mesa; her daughter Katie Heinig (James) of Upland and her granddaughters Julia of San Antonio, TX & Morgan of Costa Mesa. She is also survived by her parents Leo & Janie McLaren of Montclair, sisters Deanna Janusz (Tony) of Upland, Cyndee Patterson (Tracy) of Glendora; brothers Mike Shannon (Jo-Dee) of Winchester, Mark Shannon of Upland, Kurtis McLaren (Susan) of Lake Arrowhead and Tom Shannon (Jenna) of Las Vegas. Additional survivors include many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins who will miss her specially prepared fruit salad at every holiday function and her very strong and extra sweet tea. "Tootie" was preceded in death by her grandparents Alec & Nona Carriere and Howard & Mary Shannon; her dad Tom Shannon, Sr., and several aunts and uncles. No formal services are planned, however, the family will hold a Celebration of Life. For information or to send condolences to Chris & Katie, please email : tootiebearshannon@gmail.com
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Nov. 12, 2019