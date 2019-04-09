October 20, 1946 - April 3, 2019 Dennis Edward Endert, 72, passed away in Pasadena, California on April 3, 2019. He resided in Monrovia, California at the time of his passing. Dennis was born to Edward and Helen Endert on October 20, 1946 in Highland Park, Michigan. He spent an idyllic childhood in Michigan before moving with his parents and sister, Donna, to Southern California in 1962. Dennis graduated from Charter Oak High School in Covina, California in 1964. He went on to attend both Mount San Antonio College and Cal State Los Angeles, where he received his bachelor's degree in biology. At age 19, he would begin working at Pomona First Baptist Church, which would become his lifelong career and passion. In addition to his employment at the church, Dennis also managed a small biomedical publishing company for several years. Over the course of his tenure at the church, he served as the printer, assistant business administrator, business administrator and finally executive pastor. He retired from the church in 2008. He also served on the supervisory committee and board of directors for the Christian Community Credit Union (formerly the American Baptist Credit Union) for 30 years, from 1986-2016. Pomona First Baptist Church was also where he met Marylyn, who would become his wife and his only love, in the college group in 1965. They were married in 1968 and celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary last August. During their marriage, they lived in Pomona, Temple City, Walnut, La Verne and most recently in Monrovia. Their marriage was an adventure, as they loved traveling and had visited at least 90 countries together. In 1977 they welcomed their only daughter, and in 2010 they were promoted to grandparents. He was a kind man, a patient man, a selfless and generous man, a wise man, a loving man, and a funny man. But above all, he was a good man. A very good man. The world is a little darker today because he's gone, but that's okay, because he spent every day for the last 72 years making it brighter, and his light will never really be gone. It lingers inside every person who ever knew him. Dennis is survived by his wife, Marylyn Endert, daughter Kerry Endert, son-in-law John Nickerson, granddaughter Elle Endert Nickerson, stepmother Juanita Endert, brother-in-law Archie Burdette, stepsisters Charlotte Straight and Beverly (Ron) Thaxton, stepbrother Mike (Sharon) Andrews, numerous step nieces and nephews, as well as several cousins. Graveside services will be at Forest Lawn, Covina Hills on Wed., April 10 at 2:00 pm. A memorial service will be held on Sat., April 13 at 11:00 am at Purpose Church (formerly Pomona First Baptist), 601 N Garey Avenue, Pomona. Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary