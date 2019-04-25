|
|
6/27/1957 - 4/19/2019 Dennis Lord, passed at the age of 61 on April 19, 2019. Dennis was born in Anaconda, Montana; raised in Claremont, California. He later moved to Rancho Cucamonga with his family. Dennis was a Communication Systems Engineer at Aerojet/Northrop Gruman where he worked for 34 years. Dennis loved being a father, Dodger baseball, and playing his guitar. He is survived by son Michael, daughter Anna, granddaughter Katya, sister Joan, nieces Noreen and Kelly, and nephews Gary & Devin. He is preceded in death by his parents Edward and Nona Lord. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in Dennis' name to the . There will be a service celebrating his life on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Draper Mortuary, 811 N. Mountain Ave, Ontario, CA . 91762
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Apr. 25, 2019