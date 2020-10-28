1/1
Diana DeMarco
Diana DeMarco, of Highland, Ca, loving wife, mother and friend, passed away on October 15, 2020, at the age of 82, due to complications from Alzheimer's disease. Born in Oakland, Ca in 1938 she was the daughter of the late Case & Bette Hoffman. She attended Newport Harbor High and Northern Arizona University. Throughout her life she was active in many charitable organizations, including the Junior League and Santa Claus, Inc. An avid bowler earlier in her life, she also enjoyed reading and playing games, including cards, every Monday with her girlfriends. She lived her life for her family and friends and will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Jerry & Anton. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, George DeMarco; one son, Larry DeMarco and his wife, Bretta of Buckeye, Az.; one daughter, Tina (DeMarco) Webster and her husband, Eric of Ozark, Ar.; 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandsons and her brother Robert Hoffman. In lieu of flowers, we ask that memorials be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.


Published in Daily Bulletin on Oct. 28, 2020.
