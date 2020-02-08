|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Diana McDonald on January 23, 2020. Diana was born in Pomona, California on September 14, 1955. She graduated from Garey High School in 1972. Diana had a successful career in banking. Her best days were spent in her Apple Valley home with family and friends. She orchestrated many wonderful gatherings and participated in many barbecue competitions. Diana was well-loved and a master of surprises. She was adventurous and courageous. She loved music, sports, and traveling, but her greatest love was her family and friends. Diana was married for 31 years to the love of her life, Timothy McDonald. Tim died in 2015 and he was missed every minute of her day. Preceding Diana in death were her parents, Douglas Green and Wanda Morrison, and her sister, Denise Otis. She is survived by her brother, Dana Green, daughter Cinnamon McDonald, grandchildren, Damein, Destynee, and Dallas Contreras, and great-grandchild Serenytee Lopez. Diana also leaves behind many loving in-laws and cherished friends who will miss her dearly. Funeral services will be held at Victor Valley Mortuary in Victor Valley on 2/29/2020 at 1:00 PM. The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care given by Amazing Grace Hospice.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Feb. 8, 2020