1/1
Dolores Aguilera
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
February 3, 1929 - October 18, 2020 Dolores was born in San Juan de los Lagos, Jalisco, Mexico & passed away, surrounded by family, at her home in Victorville, CA. She was a long-time resident of Chino, CA where she & her husband raised their 9 children. She was a kind, loving person who opened her home to all. She will be deeply missed. She was preceded in death by her husband, Salvador Aguilera, daughter-in-law, Maria Aguilera, and grandchild, Joey Aguilera & his wife, Lydia Aguilera. Dolores is survived by her daughter: Evelyn Tomashek; sons & daughters-in-law: Jesus Aguilera, Joe & Sylvia Aguilera, Cisco & Vivian Aguilera, Sal Aguilera, Martin & Theresa Aguilera, David Aguilera, Tony & Gina Aguilera, Jorge & Gabriella Aguilera; 21 grandkids and 34 great grandkids. She will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn in Covina Hills on November 20, 2020. Due to COVID restrictions, services must remain private and for immediate family only.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Bulletin on Nov. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved