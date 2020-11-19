February 3, 1929 - October 18, 2020 Dolores was born in San Juan de los Lagos, Jalisco, Mexico & passed away, surrounded by family, at her home in Victorville, CA. She was a long-time resident of Chino, CA where she & her husband raised their 9 children. She was a kind, loving person who opened her home to all. She will be deeply missed. She was preceded in death by her husband, Salvador Aguilera, daughter-in-law, Maria Aguilera, and grandchild, Joey Aguilera & his wife, Lydia Aguilera. Dolores is survived by her daughter: Evelyn Tomashek; sons & daughters-in-law: Jesus Aguilera, Joe & Sylvia Aguilera, Cisco & Vivian Aguilera, Sal Aguilera, Martin & Theresa Aguilera, David Aguilera, Tony & Gina Aguilera, Jorge & Gabriella Aguilera; 21 grandkids and 34 great grandkids. She will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn in Covina Hills on November 20, 2020. Due to COVID restrictions, services must remain private and for immediate family only.





