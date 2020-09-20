Dolores Fredricks passed away peacefully on August 23, 2020 at the age of 98. Dolores will be lovingly remembered by her children: Michael (Rene'e), Peter (Joanne), Kathleen, and Thomas (Carolyn); her five grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren. Dolores was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, William; and seven of her nine siblings. Born on a farm in a small town in Wisconsin, Dolores enjoyed life with her many brothers and sisters. Ice-skating on the Fox River, exploring the marshlands that surrounded the farm, and walking through several feet of snow to school were typical adventures for the ten siblings. Dolores was a top-tier track and field athlete in the state of Wisconsin and was very active even in her later years. When WWII was in full swing, Dolores earned her RN degree at the Sisters of St. Agnes School of Nursing in Wisconsin. Joining the cause as a naval officer, Dolores was stationed in Atlantic City where she tended to her patients with loving care. Dolores met her future husband, who was home on leave from the army, during the war. When the war ended, Dolores married William Fredricks at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City. The family moved to California leaving the harsh Wisconsin winters behind. However, the Badger State remained close to Dolores' heart her entire lifetime. Dolores resumed her calling as a nurse and cared for patients at the infirmary at the Claremont Colleges in Claremont, California. She also gave back to her community through charitable work. She was known for her kindness and welcoming nature. Her home was always a gathering place to all of her children's friends. She made it a point to get to know them and embrace them. Dolores continued her active lifestyle by golfing and playing bridge at Red Hill Country Club, hiking, tap dancing, and snow skiing on her "Head" skis at Mt. Baldy, and Mammoth and June Mountains. Dolores also enjoyed vacations with her family, being creative, entertaining, and baking her famous Christmas cookies. Dolores spent her final years in Carlsbad, California. She will be remembered as a kind and loving person with a gentle spirit. We take comfort in the many wonderful memories of a life well lived. A private service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in Dolores Fredricks' name to Marian University, Sister Digna Desch Scholarship, 45 S. National Ave., Fond du Lac, WI 54935-4699.





