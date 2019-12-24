Daily Bulletin Obituaries
April 2, 1932 - December 13, 2019 Dr. Dolores G. Gonzales. Phd. (87) passed away peacefully, surrounded by family in her La Verne, CA home in the early morning of December 13, 2019. A resident of La Verne all of her life, Dolores gave tirelessly to her community as a teacher at Roynon, Ekstrand and Grace Miller Elementary schools. After 30 years of teaching elementary, she retired and went on to earn her doctorate in philosophy from Claremont Graduate School and became an adjunct professor and teaching supervisor for the University of La Verne until fully retiring at the age of 80. Her life was dedicated to loving and nurturing her friends, family, students, and neighborhood. She is survived by her partner of 70 years, Ruben, along with their three children and seven grandchildren. Her legacy will live on through them and the countless lives she has impacted. Viewing/Rosary from 5 to 8 pm on Friday, 12/27; Funeral Service at 10am on Saturday, 12/28, both are at Todd Memorial Chapel, 325 N. Indian Hill Blvd., Claremont, CA 909-622-1217.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Dec. 24, 2019
