More Obituaries for Dolores Goss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores "D" Goss

Dolores "D" Goss Obituary
July 19, 1929 - April 10, 2020 It is with much sorrow that we announce the passing of Dolores 'D' Goss of San Bernardino, California. She had an active and fulfilling life. She was preceded in death by her father, mother, two brothers, sister, two great grandsons and Daisy (dog). 'D' is survived by two sons, Bob and Dana (wife) Goss, and Bill Goss, three grandchildren, Robert and Kari (wife), Steven and Denise Goss, eight great grandchildren, and sister-in-law, Evelyn Torgerson, and nephew, Ricord Torgerson. 'D' was very active helping friends and acquaintances by driving them to shop, appointments, volunteering at church with alter flowers, gardening, bake sales, clothing and food drives and prayer group calls to members in need of support. She also enjoyed and supported the various events by the Scottish Society of the Inland Empire. She was a good and caring friend and will be loved and missed by all that knew her. Due to the Covid-19 there will not be a celebration of life at this time.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Apr. 19, 2020
