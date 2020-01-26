|
2/20/1934 - 1/19/2020 Dona Parsons Decoteau, 85, of Upland, CA, passed in her husband's embrace Sunday, January 19, 2020 in Upland, California. Married 64 years to Frank Decoteau. Dona leaves a loving legacy of 5 children, 6 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. Both former residents of Rancho Cucamonga, Hemet, and Montclair; Dona was a retired nurse and with Frank, an active parishioner of Saint Anthony's and other local parishes. Earlier in life, Dona was an active Extraordinary Minister and marriage prep coach. Dona provided marriage insight to numerous area couples embarking on their own long-term marriages. Born February 20, 1934 to Florence and George Parsons in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; she was raised with her sisters Mary Jean Malaha, Milwaukee (deceased), sister Dorothy Parson SSSF, Milwaukee (deceased) and her brother Louis Parson, Naples, Florida (deceased). Dona was educated at Alverno College and later here at Chaffey College, obtaining her nursing credentials after returning to school late in life. She shared a love of camping and national parks with her family and visited all 50 states plus traveled Europe. Her love of God, love of family, and love of people extended to the outdoors' natural beauty. Dona is survived by her husband Frank; her children Greg Decoteau [Daphne], Boise, ID, Mary Pat Decoteau, Rancho Cucamonga, Jon Decoteau [Karen], Rancho Cordova, CA, Linda Molinari [Bill], Napa, CA and Michael Decoteau, Upland. Her warmth and ability to make friends from strangers is passed to the next two generations: grandsons Matt Decoteau [fianc‚e Allyn], Dominic Molinari, Andy Decoteau, Ben Molinari and Colby Decoteau along with her granddaughter Brianna [Wes] and their 3 children. Services are on Thursday, January 30, 2020 Viewing 10:00am Saint Anthony, Upland, CA Rosary 10:30am Saint Anthony, Upland, CA Catholic Mass 11:00am Saint Anthony, Upland, CA Burial 12:30pm Bellevue Memorial Park Ont, CA with reception following at Draper Mortuary Ontario, CA In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Dona's name to Salem Christian Homes https://www.salemchristianhomes.org/donate in the comments, indicate in memory of Dona Decoteau
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Jan. 26, 2020