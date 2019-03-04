|
|
DONALD DEAN BARBER, SR.
Donald Dean Barber, formerly of La Porte, IN., passed away on February 18, 2019, at Riverside University Medical Center in Moreno Valley, CA.
Donald was born in La Porte, IN., on June 19, 1933, to Ira J. and Mable E. (Reeg) Barber. Donald was the youngest of their five children. He lived in La Porte, Indiana until 1980, then moved to Rancho Cucamonga, CA.
On July 21,1956, Donald married Rosetta H. Surowiec of La Porte, who proceeded him in death in 2007.
He is survived by his sister Mary (Barber) Hartz, Brother-In-Law George Hartz of Pleasant Hill, TN., eight children, Mark (Wanda) Barber of Poway, CA., Donald Dean Jr. (Kathy) Barber of Corona, CA., Maria (Barry) Fischer of Rancho Cucamonga, CA., Stephen Barber of Rancho Cucamonga, CA., Michael (Maria) Barber of Rancho Cucamonga, CA., Suzanne (Eric) Akana of Redding, CA., James Barber of Rancho, Cucamonga, CA., and Thomas (Rita) Barber of Fontana, CA., He is also survived by 18 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren.
He is also preceded in death of by one son, Donald Jr., his older Brother Ira Jr, and sisters June Anderson and Janet Schoof.
Donald graduated from La Porte High School in 1951, and most notably worked for Schumaker Construction Company of Mishawaka, IN., during the construction of the original La Porte Hospital in the 1970's.
Later in his career, Donald worked in production coordination, and operational management, which took him and his family to California.
Donald was a hard-working and devoted Father and Husband, who was very proud of his family. He loved traveling back to La Porte, IN., and liked talking to people. He will be remembered as a gifted story teller.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 1pm, on Thursday, March 7th, 2019, at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 9135 Banyan Street, Rancho Cucamonga, CA. 91737. A public reception will follow at the parish hall.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2019