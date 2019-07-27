|
Donald E. "Dusty" Rhoades Passed away on June 24th, 2019 at the age of 83. Born May 21st, 1936 in Pittsfield Massachusetts. Dusty, his mother, father and his aunts and uncles headed out to California in 1951 where they settled in San Dimas. A graduate of Bonita High School, Dusty made a lot of friends, and played basketball for the Bearcats. After graduating in 1954, Dusty enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served until 1958. In 1966 Dusty met the love of his life - Camille. The couple married in 1968 and moved in 1974 to LaVerne where they bought their home and raised their two boys. Dusty and Camille were married for 43 years until Camille's passing in 2011. Dusty and Camille are survived by their two sons Teddy and Jimmy, who both live in LaVerne. Dusty worked for Parsons, Douglas Oil and Southern Pacific Pipelines where he retired in 1998 as a piping designer. Dusty loved his family very much, and immensely enjoyed being around all his buddies, having good laughs, good times, and enjoying a few cold beers. His hobbies were collecting sports memorabilia, watching baseball, football and boxing and has an extensive collection of cards and magazines for all three. One of Dusty's favorite things to do was having his friends over to watch a good boxing match. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him and all the lives he touched. He will be remembered as a loving son, husband, father and friend.
