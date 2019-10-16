Daily Bulletin Obituaries
|
Todd Memorial Chapel - Pomona Chapel
570 North Garey Avenue
Pomona, CA 91767
(909) 622-1217
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Donald Forrest Wilborn


1932 - 2019
Donald Forrest Wilborn Obituary
DONALD FORREST WILBORN Donald Forrest Wilborn, loving son, husband, father, grandfather and great- grandfather, passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 12, 2019 in Pomona, CA. He was born in Sedalia, MO on March 14, 1932 to Forrest Edna and Jesse Marie Wilborn (Mawhorter). He married Frances Mae Gates in August of 1952. They lived in Pomona and he was employed as an electrician for the IBEW Union Local 11 for 55 years. Together they built a home on the Colorado River in Parker, AZ. He enjoyed golfing, waterskiing and boating, travel and collecting toy trains. Most of all he enjoyed asking questions. He is survived by three sons: Donald Jr., Steven, and Jon; four grandchildren, Donald F. Wilborn, III, Brandy Wilborn, Michelle Reddell, and Jon Darrin Wilborn, Jr.; and three great-grandchildren, Wolfgang, F. Wilborn, Haley Rae Wilborn and Margary Ann Cora. Services are at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Todd's Memorial Chapel in Pomona.
Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin on Oct. 16, 2019
