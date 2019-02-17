DONALD HOLLENBECK

1928-2019



It's tough to tell a short story about a long life.

Donald Hollenbeck of Upland passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 5, 2019. Born in Chicago, Illinois, Don was raised in and around the Midwest and was especially fond of his years spent in South Haven, MI. He proudly served in both the Navy and the Air Force. In the mid-1950's, after being transferred to Edwards Air Force Base in southern California near the end of his enlistment, he met Helen Piscitelli. He and Helen, who was widowed and a single mother of two young children, Marc and Cliff Piscitelli, began dating and later married in 1957. Shortly thereafter, their son Steve Hollenbeck was born. Don and Helen enjoyed a happy, loving marriage of forty nine years until Helen's death in 2006. Together, they raised three children and, for many years, enjoyed travelling the world, square dancing and spoiling their six grand- children—Michael and Nicholas Piscitelli, Nicole and Daniel Piscitelli and Kelsey and Matthew Hollenbeck.

After finishing college at night while supporting a young family during the day, Don enjoyed a long career with defense contractor General Dynamics. He retired from there in 1994 and stayed in touch with many of his work buddies for years afterwards.

After Helen's passing, he was again blessed to find love and companionship with Phyllis Majcen of Rancho Cucamonga. He and Phyllis also enjoyed travel and sharing their later years together.

Don is survived by his sons Marc (Lisa) and Cliff (Debi), both of Camarillo and Steve (Kathleen) of Carlsbad, his six grandkids and his brother, Graham of Lynchburg, VA.

Whether we called him Dad, Don, Grandpa or Brother, he was loved and will be missed by all.

A funeral mass will be held on Monday, February 25th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church in Upland followed by a celebration of life luncheon in the parish hall immediately afterwards. Final interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Catholic Charities in their father's name. Published in Inland Valley Daily Bulletin from Feb. 17 to Feb. 20, 2019